Diddy Trial's Verdict Sheet For Jurors Releases To The Public

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 170 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Trial Verdict Sheet Jurors Hip Hop News
Feb 15, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; Hip-hop artist Sean Combs looks on during the 2014 NBA All Star three point contest at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The Diddy trial's jury will unpack five weeks of testimony, evidence, and arguments, and their decision could send Puff to jail for life.

The Diddy trial is expected to enter its closing arguments this week, which means jurors will soon have to consider the charges against him. Thanks to an exclusive AllHipHop report, we now have access to the verdict sheet each juror must fill out ahead of delivering their verdict.

For those unaware, Sean Combs stands accused in Manhattan federal court of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. Five weeks of testimony, evidence, and arguments have defined the Diddy trial since its May 12 start date. Jurors must now determine whether or not he allegedly ran a criminal operation via violence and coercion.

The first question on the verdict sheet is about the racketeering conspiracy charge, first asking for a guilty or not guilty verdict. From there, it asks several questions about whether certain alleged and related crimes took place in California or New York. These include arson, witness tampering, sex trafficking, bribery, kidnapping, and forced labor.

Furthermore, the second and third questions are about sex trafficking and transportation with intent to commit prostitution charges relating to Cassie Ventura. They don't have any extra details about Cassie's testimony or the Diddy relationship; just a simple guilty or not guilty. Finally, the same goes for the final two questions on the verdict sheet, which are about the anonymous "Jane" rather than Ventura. They also ask about sex trafficking and transportation with intent to commit prostitution charges.

Read More: R. Kelly's Lawyer Explains Why More Celebrities Haven't Testified In Diddy Trial

Diddy Trial
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

The singer's testimony focused on allegations from 2009 to 2018, whereas Jane's brought up allegations from 2021 to 2024. In addition, jurors must consider other pieces of evidence such as camera footage, financial documents, and Diddy's alleged "freak-off" logistics.

As jurors start to think about this more bluntly, the prosecution and the defense are trying make their cases end with a bang. The former group alleged that these alleged crimes were all orchestrated by Diddy, whereas the Bad Boy mogul's lawyers argue that these toxic relationships were not necessarily indicative of organized crime.

One guilty verdict on any count could be very heavy for Puff. He faces ten years to life in prison. Combs pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

Read More: Daphne Joy’s Complicated History With 50 Cent & Diddy: Co-Parenting To Courtroom Rumors

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 65.1K
R Kelly Lawyer Celebrities Havent Testified Diddy Trial Hip Hop News Music R Kelly's Lawyer Explains Why More Celebrities Haven't Testified In Diddy Trial 1470
Diddy Asked Cassie Christmas Freak Off Party Hip Hop News Music Diddy Allegedly Asked Cassie To Celebrate Christmas With A "Freak-Off" Party 5.0K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.5K