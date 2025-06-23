Diddy Trial's Verdict Sheet For Jurors Releases To The Public

The Diddy trial is expected to enter its closing arguments this week, which means jurors will soon have to consider the charges against him. Thanks to an exclusive AllHipHop report, we now have access to the verdict sheet each juror must fill out ahead of delivering their verdict.

For those unaware, Sean Combs stands accused in Manhattan federal court of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. Five weeks of testimony, evidence, and arguments have defined the Diddy trial since its May 12 start date. Jurors must now determine whether or not he allegedly ran a criminal operation via violence and coercion.

The first question on the verdict sheet is about the racketeering conspiracy charge, first asking for a guilty or not guilty verdict. From there, it asks several questions about whether certain alleged and related crimes took place in California or New York. These include arson, witness tampering, sex trafficking, bribery, kidnapping, and forced labor.

Furthermore, the second and third questions are about sex trafficking and transportation with intent to commit prostitution charges relating to Cassie Ventura. They don't have any extra details about Cassie's testimony or the Diddy relationship; just a simple guilty or not guilty. Finally, the same goes for the final two questions on the verdict sheet, which are about the anonymous "Jane" rather than Ventura. They also ask about sex trafficking and transportation with intent to commit prostitution charges.

Diddy Trial

Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

The singer's testimony focused on allegations from 2009 to 2018, whereas Jane's brought up allegations from 2021 to 2024. In addition, jurors must consider other pieces of evidence such as camera footage, financial documents, and Diddy's alleged "freak-off" logistics.

As jurors start to think about this more bluntly, the prosecution and the defense are trying make their cases end with a bang. The former group alleged that these alleged crimes were all orchestrated by Diddy, whereas the Bad Boy mogul's lawyers argue that these toxic relationships were not necessarily indicative of organized crime.