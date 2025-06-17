Diddy's ongoing criminal trial continued in New York City on Tuesday with testimony from DeLeassa Penland, a special agent with the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. According to CNN, the prosecution showed the jury records for flight and hotel reservations for an escort named Jules to travel from Los Angeles to New York City in August 2009. Diddy allegedly paid for the arrangements on an American Express card. They showed text messages between Jules and Cassie in which they discussed the plan.

Prosecutors also showed charges on the card for a round-trip flight from New York City to Los Angeles for a man referred to as “Dave.” Additionally, they brought forward various hotel charges including a $500 bill for drape and carpet damage, a $950 invoice for “linen damage/deep cleaning.” and a $46,786 charge for “penthouse damage.”

Diddy is facing one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The prosecution argues the alleged evidence of him paying for escorts to cross state lines, though consensual, could still constitute trafficking.

Diddy Trial Day 25

Tuesday's hearing comes after a drama-filled Monday, which kicked off with Judge Arun Subramanian dismissing one of the jurors over inconsistent answers about his residency. The man had been living in New Jersey, despite claiming to be residing in the Bronx during jury selection. He was replaced by a 57-year-old man who lives with his wife and two kids in Westchester County.