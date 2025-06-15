Roger Bonds, Diddy’s former bodyguard, sat down with DJ Vlad to discuss the Diddy sex trafficking trial and revealed past situation with the mogul stalking his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter.

While reviewing the Diddy, Cassie, and Kid Cudi romance, Bonds would remember he and Diddy spending up to six hours outside of Kim Porter’s home multiple times. The mogul would sit outside Porter’s house when he was unable to get in but paid for the home.

“It's been times where we went over to Kim's house, and Kim wouldn't let him [Diddy] in,” Bonds tells Vlad. “And we stood out there for three, four, five, six hours. He would be out there for 6 hours like, ‘Yo, I know she in here, Bonds. I know she in here.’ And be banging on the door and everything. They trying to figure out a way to get in but in reality that wasn't breaking in the house because he paid for the house. I would be like, ‘Yo yo, why is we out here. What if the police come this my house?’ So he was paying for the house anyway.”

Diddy & Kim Porter

Diddy and Kim Porter’s rollercoaster relationship included the couple having three children together. Between their relationship, Puff would date Jennifer Lopez and Cassie.

Roger Bonds was once Puff's trusted bodyguard, closely tied to the Bad Boy Records empire during its peak in the late 1990s and early 2000s. More than just security, Bonds was embedded in Puffy’s inner circle, managing chaos behind the scenes and appearing alongside icons like The Notorious B.I.G. and Ma$e.

Their relationship soured after the 1999 New York nightclub shooting that led to Diddy’s arrest. Bonds was reportedly involved in handling the fallout, allegedly shielding Diddy from authorities. In the years that followed, Bonds faded from public view and distanced himself from the mogul.