Suge Knight Now Believes That Diddy Belongs In Prison For Assaulting Cassie

NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Suge Knight previously stated late last month that "this shouldn't be a case where [Diddy] should be going to prison."

Just a couple of weeks ago, longtime rival of Diddy, Suge Knight, was campaigning for the Bad Boy founder's acquittal. It was quite a shocking thing to hear due to said animosity. Moreover, there just aren't that many people that believe the mogul is innocent.

But Suge Knight did feel like Diddy got an unfair draw. "I say this all the time, Puffy and I are not friends. But Puffy should definitely walk. There were other executives involved in Puffy’s life and for Puffy to be the only guy that gets on the stand is a sad day for hip-hop."

The former Death Row Records CEO continued, "I don’t think this is a case where Puffy should be going to prison. How could every person who’s involved with Puffy not [be] on the stand except for Puffy? At some point, the law got to be blind. We just can’t jump to conclusions and say, 'Throw Puffy under the bus.' Like I said, him and I are not friends, but Puffy definitely should walk. What’s right is right, wrong is wrong."

Diddy Trial
Syndication: Tallahassee
Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 004 © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Images

But Suge Knight has changed tune, and it stems from the harrowing allegations from Cassie as well as the infamous hotel video. In a recent string of prison calls with PEOPLE, as caught by Complex, he said that Diddy "does deserve" a conviction.

He explains, "I never said he should walk away a free man. He does deserve [prison]. I don't mean like… 'Oh, you beat the sh*t out of Cassie, so, oh well.' No, she's a woman. You should never disrespect a woman like that. What I am saying is how do we fix this? I think everyone should be held accountable — even myself. I don’t care who it is. Anybody who does those horrible things to women deserves their issue."

Suge then touched on the aforementioned beatdown that was caught on tape in 2016. "I had never really seen a woman get dragged, beaten and disrespected like that before [...] When he came around that corner, Puff did beat the dog sh*t out of her."

Overall, he believes Diddy's actions are "unacceptable" and he ended with some advice for his sworn enemy. "You know how big that would be if he told the truth? At the end of the day — this trial —everybody's watching. Why not make this a healing process. So, if I can man up… Puffy, don't be a b*tch, my n****. Go in there and man up."

Diddy's federal trial has been going on for just over three weeks with a former assistant being one of the most recent testifiers.

