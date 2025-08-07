Diddy's lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo, says that the Bad Boy mogul's legal team hasn't reached out to President Donald Trump about receiving a pardon. Deadline previously reported that Trump is “seriously considering" the move.

“I have nothing to do with a possible pardon,” Agnifilo told CBS News, as caught by Billboard. “I have had conversations with nobody. I have not spoken to the president. I have not spoken to anybody who speaks to the president about Sean Combs. I have not.”

The update comes after another member of Diddy's legal team, Attorney Nicole Westmoreland, recently told CNN that they did reach out to Trump to inquire about a pardon. “It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon," she told the outlet.

Trump has gone back and forth on the idea of using a presidential pardon on Diddy. Back in May, he said that he would "certainly look at the facts," as caught by NBC News. More recently, however, he said that it's most likely not going to happen. “I was very friendly with him, I got along with him great, and he seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well, but when I ran for office, he was very hostile," Trump explained during an interview on Newsmax, last week.

Diddy's Sentencing

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 004 © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Images

The jury in Diddy's criminal trial found him not guilty of the most serious charges in his case, including sex trafficking and racketeering, last month, but did convict him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. While he faces up to 20 years in prison, the prosecution has only recommended a 4-year sentence. He'll return to the courtroom on October 3rd for his sentencing hearing.