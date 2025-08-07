Diddy's Legal Team Clarifies They Haven't Spoken To Donald Trump About A Pardon

BY Cole Blake 158 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy aka Sean Combs in attendance before Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Another member of Diddy's legal team previously told CNN that they thought someone representing the Bad Boy mogul reached out to Donald Trump.

Diddy's lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo, says that the Bad Boy mogul's legal team hasn't reached out to President Donald Trump about receiving a pardon. Deadline previously reported that Trump is “seriously considering" the move.

“I have nothing to do with a possible pardon,” Agnifilo told CBS News, as caught by Billboard. “I have had conversations with nobody. I have not spoken to the president. I have not spoken to anybody who speaks to the president about Sean Combs. I have not.”

The update comes after another member of Diddy's legal team, Attorney Nicole Westmoreland, recently told CNN that they did reach out to Trump to inquire about a pardon. “It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon," she told the outlet.

Trump has gone back and forth on the idea of using a presidential pardon on Diddy. Back in May, he said that he would "certainly look at the facts," as caught by NBC News. More recently, however, he said that it's most likely not going to happen. “I was very friendly with him, I got along with him great, and he seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well, but when I ran for office, he was very hostile," Trump explained during an interview on Newsmax, last week.

Read More: Mark Geragos Says Pardoning Diddy Would Be A "Great Decision" For Donald Trump

Diddy's Sentencing
Syndication: Tallahassee
Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 004 © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Images

The jury in Diddy's criminal trial found him not guilty of the most serious charges in his case, including sex trafficking and racketeering, last month, but did convict him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. While he faces up to 20 years in prison, the prosecution has only recommended a 4-year sentence. He'll return to the courtroom on October 3rd for his sentencing hearing.

Read More: Megyn Kelly Pleads With Donald Trump To Not Pardon Diddy

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Politics Mark Geragos Says Pardoning Diddy Would Be A "Great Decision" For Donald Trump 738
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF Music Diddy Wants To Perform A Comeback Concert At Madison Square Garden 1018
Diddy Asked Trump Pardon Hip Hop News Music Diddy’s Team Confirms They’ve Asked Donald Trump About Pardon 741
Republican Nominee Donald Trump Campaigns For President Across Pennsylvania Politics Megyn Kelly Pleads With Donald Trump To Not Pardon Diddy 603
Comments 1