Diddy Wants To Perform A Comeback Concert At Madison Square Garden

BY Cole Blake 413 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, also told CBS News that the Bad Boy mogul hasn't mentioned anything else about his music career.

Diddy wants to perform at Madison Square Garden when he eventually gets out of jail, according to his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, who represented him in his high-profile criminal trial. Agnifilo spoke about the case with CBS News for an interview published on Wednesday, as caught by AllHipHop.

As for what Diddy wants fans to know, Agnifilo explained: “He has reflected on the blessings that he’s been given, on the imperfections that I think he sees in himself. I think he wants to get out of jail, reestablish a loving, present relationship with all of his seven children. He wants to take care of his mother.”

From there, he explained that Diddy hasn't directly said he wants to continue with making new music, but mentioned performing live. “He’s going to be back at Madison Square Garden,” Agnifilo further said. As for what he's planning to do at the concert, Agnifilo added: “I guess being on stage, you know. And I said I’ll be there.”

Read More: Aubrey O’Day Breaks Down Over Diddy’s Arrest In Emotional Video

Diddy's Sentencing

Diddy was found not guilty of the most serious charges in his case, including sex trafficking and racketeering, but was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. While he faces up to 20 years in prison, the prosecution has only recommended a 4-year sentence. He'll return to the courtroom on October 3rd for his sentencing hearing.

In other news, a member of his legal team, Attorney Nicole Westmoreland, recently confirmed to CNN that they did reach out to President Donald Trump to inquire about a pardon. “It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon," she told the outlet.

Trump previously said that it's most likely not going to happen. “I was very friendly with him, I got along with him great, and he seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well, but when I ran for office, he was very hostile," Trump explained during an interview on Newsmax, last week.

Read More: Diddy’s Team Confirms They’ve Asked Donald Trump About Pardon

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
News Authentic 524
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade 6.1K
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Politics Mark Geragos Says Pardoning Diddy Would Be A "Great Decision" For Donald Trump 738
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.6K
Comments 0