Diddy wants to perform at Madison Square Garden when he eventually gets out of jail, according to his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, who represented him in his high-profile criminal trial. Agnifilo spoke about the case with CBS News for an interview published on Wednesday, as caught by AllHipHop.

As for what Diddy wants fans to know, Agnifilo explained: “He has reflected on the blessings that he’s been given, on the imperfections that I think he sees in himself. I think he wants to get out of jail, reestablish a loving, present relationship with all of his seven children. He wants to take care of his mother.”

From there, he explained that Diddy hasn't directly said he wants to continue with making new music, but mentioned performing live. “He’s going to be back at Madison Square Garden,” Agnifilo further said. As for what he's planning to do at the concert, Agnifilo added: “I guess being on stage, you know. And I said I’ll be there.”

Diddy's Sentencing

Diddy was found not guilty of the most serious charges in his case, including sex trafficking and racketeering, but was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. While he faces up to 20 years in prison, the prosecution has only recommended a 4-year sentence. He'll return to the courtroom on October 3rd for his sentencing hearing.

In other news, a member of his legal team, Attorney Nicole Westmoreland, recently confirmed to CNN that they did reach out to President Donald Trump to inquire about a pardon. “It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon," she told the outlet.