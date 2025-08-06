Diddy’s Team Confirms They’ve Asked Donald Trump About Pardon

During a recent interview, Donald Trump indicated that he would most likely not grant Diddy a presidential pardon.

Diddy's legal battle continues, and these days, he's not catching any breaks. The mogul was found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution in July. He faces up to 20 years behind bars as a result. Earlier this week, he asked Judge Arun Subramanian to grant him bail ahead of his October sentencing. In his motion, he accused authorities of targeting him. He also cited allegedly poor conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where he's in custody.

Unfortunately for him, however, Judge Subramanian denied his request. "Even if the flight-or-danger requirement was satisfied, there are no 'exceptional reasons' warranting a departure from what Congress has required," he wrote at the time.

Amid the Bad Boy founder's legal issues, it's been rumored that Donald Trump has been considering granting him a presidential pardon. In May, Trump indicated that this wasn't off the table. “I would certainly look at the facts," he told reporters. "If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact on me."

Diddy & Donald Trump
Sean "Diddy" Combs introduces a tribute to "The Godfather" during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022.

During an interview with Rob Finnerty on Newsmax a few days ago, however, Trump seemed far less open to the idea of freeing his former friend. He explained that Diddy was "very hostile" and made some "terrible statements" when he ran for office despite them being on good terms previously. When Finnerty asked if he was “more likely a ‘no’ for Combs,” Trump responded, “I would say so.” 

Regardless, it looks like Diddy's team is not backing down. Recently, his attorney Nicole Westmoreland was asked by CNN's Elizabeth Wagmeister whether or not they'd reached out to Trump. “Yes. My understanding is that we have reached out,” she admitted, per AllHipHop. “I think that Mr. Combs is a very hopeful person, and I believe that he remains hopeful."

