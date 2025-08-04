Diddy Alleges Prison Is Serving Maggot-Infested Food In Latest Plea For Bail

Sean ‚ÄúDiddy‚Äù Combs introduces a tribute to ‚ÄúThe Godfather‚Äù during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, Diddy asked Judge Arun Subramanian to grant him bail ahead of his October sentencing, citing allegedly poor prison conditions.

Diddy dodged sex trafficking and racketeering convictions after a two-month federal trial this summer. Unfortunately for him, however, his legal battle is far from over.

The mogul was found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution. He's currently scheduled to be sentenced on October 3. Yesterday (August 3), he asked Judge Arun Subramanian to grant him bail before then. In a letter, he alleged that he's been treated worse than other inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn.

“Hellbent on punishing him for being a user of prostitution services in a more draconian manner than anyone in U.S. history, the government continues to target him unfairly, just as it has done from the inception of this provably misplaced investigation,” his attorneys allege. “Despite the jury’s verdict, it continues to make factual statements that are plainly at odds with what twelve New Yorkers found and to try to keep Combs incarcerated even though the jury rejected the serious charges that led to his pre-trial detention in the first place.”

Diddy & Donald Trump
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The filing also lists concerns about the living conditions at the MDC, per AllHipHop. It alleges that inmates are subjected to frequent lockdowns, given poor medical care, served spoiled food, and more.

“MDC routinely serves food that is expired and infested with maggots…lockdowns also remain common, despite the government’s claims,” the letter alleges. Diddy's legal team also alleges that the prison's conditions have worsened due to federal budget cuts.

The Bad Boy founder's latest plea for bail comes amid rampant rumors that President Donald Trump is considering a pardon, which he addressed during an interview with Newsmax last week. “When I ran for office, he was very hostile,” he said. “It’s hard, you know? We’re human beings. And we don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine, and then you run for office, and he made some terrible statements ... So I don’t know … It makes it more difficult to do.”

