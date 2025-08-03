Sean “Diddy” Combs received a surprising endorsement this week from Gina Huynh, the woman identified as Victim No. 3 in the federal indictment against him.

In a letter filed with the court, Huynh urged the judge to grant Combs bail ahead of his October 3 sentencing, marking her first public involvement in the case since she withdrew from testifying.

Huynh’s letter, included in legal documents obtained by TMZ, presents Combs in stark contrast to the image painted by federal prosecutors. Rather than a predator, she described him as a committed father and businessman who had grown emotionally over the course of their relationship. While she acknowledged their history included difficult moments, she emphasized that Combs made efforts to change. “He took responsibility for his mistakes,” she wrote. “He worked toward becoming a better man.”

Her letter directly challenges the prosecution’s argument that Combs poses a danger to the community. Federal officials have cited past violent conduct as a reason to deny bail. However, Huynh argued that in her experience, Combs had not been violent in recent years. She added that he played an active role in supporting his children and family, both emotionally and financially.

Diddy & Gina Huynh

Huynh also expressed confidence that Combs would comply with any conditions set by the court if released. “I believe he would follow all the rules,” she wrote. “His children need him at home.”

Prosecutors, however, maintain that Combs’ record—and the nature of his conviction—justify continued detention. He was recently found guilty on two counts under the Mann Act related to facilitating interstate travel for paid sexual encounters. The jury acquitted him on more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Huynh’s letter comes as Combs’ legal team continues to press for pre-sentencing release. The defense argues the prosecution’s case has relied on character assassination rather than evidence. With Huynh now stepping forward in his defense, the court must weigh her testimony against the broader concerns raised by federal attorneys.