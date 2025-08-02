Diddy may not physically be able to be there for his son, King Combs, but he's doing what he can from behind bars. The mogul wrote a letter from behind Brooklyn's MDC asking the court to toss out the lawsuit his kid is facing. King was sued in 2024 by a former yacht stewardess of sexual assault, assault, battery, and negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Grace O’Marcaigh alleges she has two accounts against the rapper from December 2022 aboard the Victorious superyacht. Diddy was also mentioned in the lawsuit as he was accused of fostering a "lawless atmosphere" on said vessel.

The Bad Boy mogul argued that the case has no legal merit. It was filed July 25 according to the Jasmine Brand. "Since 2020, I have been a citizen, permanent resident of… the State of Florida... I am currently incarcerated in the Federal Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. I have been housed in that facility since on or about September 17, 2024. Prior to my arrest, I conducted day-to-day business affairs from the State of Florida."

Essentially, Diddy is saying that this case has no jurisdiction over him as it was filed in California court. "[It] incorrectly alleges that I chartered the yacht where the alleged assault occurred... I am neither the signatory nor a party to the… Charter Agreement," he added.

Diddy Trump Pardon

The attorney representing Christian "King" Combs and his father also believes that this suit is "meritless." He continued, "This is just another lewd claim from [attorney] Tyrone Blackburn. This complaint is filled with the same kind of manufactured lies and irrelevant facts we’ve come to expect from Blackburn. We will be filing a motion to dismiss this outrageous claim."

When we received an update on this lawsuit earlier this week, the attorney and King weren't denying the allegations brought forth by Grace O’Marcaigh in California. They were, however, taking a similar approach as Diddy by arguing that the alleged acts took place on international waters.

We will just have to wait and see if this moves things forwards or backwards. Speaking of which Diddy is not moving in either direction following Donald Trump's response to rumors that he would pardon him. The POTUS shared in a recent interview that he did view him a "nice guy." However, due to his fiery 2020 pre-election comments, he cannot bring himself to help him out.

Diddy will stay put in jail while he awaits his October 3 sentencing.