- Pop CultureDiddy Scores Legal Win In Diageo & DeLeon Tequila Case, Will Move ForwardWhile the liquor conglomerate wanted to dismiss this case or settle it privately, the Bad Boy mogul will have his day in state court.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFrench Montana Responds To Dog Biting Lawsuit, Denies WrongdoingFrench needs to get some control of his dogs. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Gets $5.3 Million Lawsuit DismissedThe lawsuit may be refiled though.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyJussie Smollett Case: Prosecutor Firmly Stands By Decision To Drop ChargesKim Foxx has been under fire since she made the decision to drop the charges against Jussie Smollett.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentKatt Williams Lawyer Asks To Drop Him For Being "Unreasonably Difficult"Katt Williams needs new legal representation after his lawyer drops him.By Aron A.
- SportsJohnny Manziel Lands Job In "AAF" After Getting The Sack In CanadaJohnny Football will be taking snaps for the Memphis Express coached by NFL legend Mike Singletary.By Devin Ch
- MusicMichael Blackson Says "The Academy" Knew About Kevin Hart's "Past"Michael Blackson drags Bill Cosby in the process of re-friending Kevin Hart.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentDave Bautista Defends Director James Gunn In Aftermath Of His FiringBautista sides with his "Guardians of the Galaxy" director in the wake of his firing.By Devin Ch
- SocietyNetflix Fires Exec Chief Jonathan Friedland After His Flippant Use Of N-WordNetflix has moved quickly to remove toxic elements from its executive branch.By Devin Ch
- Sports76ers Consider Firing GM Bryan Colangelo As Twitter Plot ThickensThe Twitter-accounts probe is now focused on Colangelo's spouse.By Devin Ch