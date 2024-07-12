Boosie Badazz Gets Emotional After Federal Gun Charge Is Dismissed

"Da'Partments" Atlanta Premiere
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 09: Rapper Boosie Badazz attends the Atlanta premiere of "Da'Partments" at IPIC Theaters at Colony Square on October 09, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/WireImage)
According to Boosie, he can't wait to travel.

Boosie Badazz has seen no shortage of legal drama over the past year or so, but fortunately, he recently scored an exciting win amid his federal gun case. Last spring, the rapper was arrested in San Diego on a felon in possession of a firearm charge. The arrest took place during a court hearing, and he was later made to wear an ankle monitor, which he finally got to remove last month.

Now, according to a new Tweet from Meghann Cuniff, the gun charge has been dismissed. "Boosie cried and said he’s going to take his family on vacation to celebrate," she wrote earlier today alongside a photo of Boosie and his lawyer, Meghan Blanco.

Boosie Badazz Celebrates Latest Legal Win

Boosie took to Instagram to share his reaction to getting the case dismissed, appearing hopeful for the future. "I'm at a loss for words right now, man," he explained. "I'm gonna take me a trip cross country, bro. Got to about three different countries. God good, boy. He'll make a way out of no way. That n***a love me, bro." Blanco also shared her reaction to the dismissal in a statement to XXL, revealing how happy she is for her client. "I am so thrilled for Mr. Hatch!" she said. "He can finally put this saga behind him go back to doing what he does best—taking care of the people he loves and making music."

Of course, Boosie is also being flooded with supportive messages from fans, who are looking forward to seeing him back on the road. What do you think of Boosie's federal gun charge being dismissed? What about him getting emotional after hearing the exciting news? Can you blame him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

