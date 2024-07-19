Boosie Badazz Addresses Snitching Accusations After Gun Case Dismissal

Boosie Badazz In Concert - Houston, TX
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 28: Boosie Badazz performs on stage during the legends only concert series at Bar 5015 on May 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
Some fans are suspicious of how Boosie's charge got dropped.

Earlier this month, Boosie Badazz finally got a happy ending to his longwinded legal battle, as his federal gun case was dismissed in San Diego. As expected, the Louisiana-born rapper got emotional while sharing the news with fans on Instagram, thanking god and sharing his hopes for the future. Unfortunately, however, some social media users were immediately suspicious of how exactly he got off.

This led to speculation that Boosie might have "snitched" on someone else in order to walk free. He denied this during a recent interview with VladTV, insisting that the accusations don't even make sense. According to him, there wasn't anyone he could have snitched on, as nobody else was facing charges. "Four people got caught, I'm the only one that got charged," he explained, laughing. "Who the f*ck imma tell on? That sh*t cr*zy."

Boosie Badazz Wonders Who He Could Have Snitched On

Now, it's back to business as usual for Boosie, and he appears to have big plans. Elsewhere in the interview, he shared that he's currently preparing to file to legally carry a gun again for his own peace of mind. "We should be allowed to protect ourselves," he also added. "We're targets, everybody wants what we got, bro."

Upon revealing that his case was dismissed, he also said that he planned to travel with his family, something he seems to have missed since getting charged. "I'm at a loss for words right now, man," he explained following the exciting news. "I'm gonna take me a trip cross country, bro. Got to about three different countries. God good, boy. He'll make a way out of no way. That n***a love me, bro." What do you think of Boosie Badazz facing snitching accusations after his gun charge got dismissed this month? What about him shutting the rumors down during his latest interview with VladTV? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

