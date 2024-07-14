Lil Reese Was Arrested In LA, Boosie Badazz Claims

According to Boosie, he saw Lil Reese get taken away in handcuffs.

Boosie Badazz is currently celebrating his latest legal victory, getting his federal gun charge dismissed. Fans first heard of the exciting development last week, when he got emotional on Instagram while sharing his hopes for the future. Unfortunately, however, not all of his peers appear to have had the same luck as of late. Recently, Boosie took to social media once again, this time to announce that Lil Reese was allegedly arrested.

In a clip, the Louisiana-born performer says that he's at a hotel in downtown LA, and claims he just witnessed authorities take Lil Reese to jail. "He came out handcuffed, they had all his bags," he explained. Boosie went on to urge the performer's people to look into the situation, whether that means bailing the Chicago rapper out, or simply making sure he's doing okay.

Lil Reese Reportedly Runs Into Trouble On The West Coast

At the time of writing, it remains unclear why he was reportedly taken into custody. In the clip, however, Boosie says that a man had come downstairs suggesting that a woman could have "lied on him." This is unconfirmed, though hopefully, fans will hear more about the alleged arrest sooner rather than later. Lil Reese's latest reported legal trouble is far from the first the 31-year-old has encountered, however.

In January of last year, he was released from prison after serving seven months for allegedly assaulting a family member. Before that, he was arrested in Chicago on domestic violence charges in 2022. At the time, authorities were reportedly called to the scene to find a woman presumed to be Lil Reese's girlfriend, who accused him of pulling her hair and punching her in the face. He was arrested immediately and later released after posting a $10K bond. What do you think of Boosie Badazz claiming that Lil Reese was arrested in LA? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.