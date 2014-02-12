For those unfamiliar, Lil Reese is an emerging Chicagoan emcee directly affiliated with Chief Keef's Glo Gang (formerly the Glory Boyz). Despite ongoing legal troubles, he's been making a name for himself since appearing on Keef's hit single "I Don't Like" in 2012. Throughout his young career, he's already released five mixtapes and collaborated with the likes of Waka Flocka Flame, Wale, No I.D., Johnny May Cash, Young Jeezy, Twista, Funkmaster Flex, Rick Ross, Drake, Cap 1, Juelz Santana, Jay Stonez, Frenchie, Freddie Gibbs and more, not to mention his main Chicago brethren. The last we heard of Reese was his September 2013 mixtape Supa Savage. Stay tuned for updates on his career, y'all. (For more information, hit up lilreese300.com.)