Lil Reese Claims Woman Accusing Him Of Rape Allegedly Stole $25K From Him

Allegedly, police found the cash in a pair of joggers in the woman's suitcase.

Earlier this month, Lil Reese was arrested in Los Angeles after a woman accused him of raping her at a hotel. Boosie Badazz first shared the news with social media followers last week, though the reason for his arrest was unclear at the time. More details of the incident surfaced online days later. The woman reportedly called the police from a phone in the hotel's lobby at roughly 3:30 a.m. A few hours later, Lil Reese was taken into custody.

The Chicago rapper was released on $100K bail, based on online records, and quickly took to social media to deny the allegations. "On My sister Ree Ree the whole story cap and made up," he wrote. "Fuc I look Like this ain't that I know better and the same way y'all posting that shi make sure yall post the case get thrown out on my court date they do anything for clout and tryna come up try again."

Lil Reese's Attorney Asks For The Money Back

Now, Lil Reese is accusing the woman of stealing money from him, and his legal team is doing everything in their power to get it back. He alleges that after arriving on the scene, authorities found $25K cash in a pair of joggers in her suitcase. He also alleges that they confiscated the cash when she was unable to identify the amount.

"During his arrest he had roughly $25,000 cash in his possession," a letter from attorney Max B. Gorby reads in part. "This money was not booked in with his property nor was he given a receipt for it." Gorby went on to ask whoever has the money to release it to either Lil Reese or his manager.