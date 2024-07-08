Lil Reese Denies Inciting Violence Amid Bhad Bhabie Controversy

BYZachary Horvath606 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lil reese bhad bhabie
Bhabie's baby daddy allegedly brutalized her, and the multimedia star has the evidence to prove it.

There is apparently a Lil Reese imposter on the loose, as the fake account left some comments surrounding the Bhad Bhabie situation. According to HipHopDX, the 21-year-old shared some truly disturbing footage and imagery from June 30 following an alleged physical assault by her baby daddy, Le Vaughn. If you are sensitive to violence, we highly suggest you not view the second "[Via]" link below. However, the evidence from Bhad Bhabie is there if you do want to view it. In the clips from around 4:30 a.m., she is thrown down repeatedly and after the gruesome altercation she was left with bruises, bumps, and cuts all over her face.

As of now, the post from the OF model/rapper has been deleted from her page. Le Vaughn has also not spoken out about any of it, and there is no word on if Bhabie has taken any legal action. She also wrote online talking about how she will not allow her partner custody of their child. "This man think he gonna take my daughter from me! Say whatever you want but tryna take my baby is crazy". Tensions have been rising with this couple for some time and things seemingly escalated to unthinkable proportions.

Read More: Foolio’s Alleged Killer Claims Yungeen Ace Paid Him For The Murder

Fans Affirm Lil Reese Would Never Say Something Like That

As for how Chicago rapper Lil Reese ties into this development, let us explain. It appears that someone online is running a fake page and the troller commented on an X post surrounding the alleged abuse. "Lil Reese" was disgusted with the news and was willing to go after Le Vaughn. "Dis s*** so crazy... We gunna find dude 💨". However, the real Reese wanted to clarify that he said nothing of the sort. "Bro that's not me writing that 😂😂😂". Fans were frankly not surprised that the Chief Keef affiliate was quick to shut that down. Many were citing his 2012 videotaped assault on a woman in Chicago. "Yeah cause we know you super punched a woman in 2012 and thought we forgot 😂", one user wrote.

What are your thoughts on Lil Reese clearing the air around his impersonator's comments about the Bhad Bhabie situation? How bad of a look is this for the Chicago rapper to admit this? How do you think that alleged abuse fiasco will end? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lil Reese and Bhad Bhabie. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Kai Cenat Left Speechless Upon Meeting LeBron James

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" - ArrivalsPop CultureBhad Bhabie Speaks Out After Posting Footage Of Her Boyfriend Brutally Attacking Her13.5K
JMBLYA Dallas 2019Pop CultureBhad Bhabie's Mother Addresses Alleged Domestic Violence Incident With Rapper's BD1234
LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" - ArrivalsPop CultureBhad Bhabie Confirms Pregnancy, Shows Off Baby Bump In New Selfies4.4K
LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" - ArrivalsPop CultureBhad Bhabie Argued With Boyfriend Prior To Restaurant Brawl, And It Was All Caught On Video140.9K