Lil Reese Denies Inciting Violence Amid Bhad Bhabie Controversy

Bhabie's baby daddy allegedly brutalized her, and the multimedia star has the evidence to prove it.

There is apparently a Lil Reese imposter on the loose, as the fake account left some comments surrounding the Bhad Bhabie situation. According to HipHopDX, the 21-year-old shared some truly disturbing footage and imagery from June 30 following an alleged physical assault by her baby daddy, Le Vaughn. If you are sensitive to violence, we highly suggest you not view the second "[Via]" link below. However, the evidence from Bhad Bhabie is there if you do want to view it. In the clips from around 4:30 a.m., she is thrown down repeatedly and after the gruesome altercation she was left with bruises, bumps, and cuts all over her face.

As of now, the post from the OF model/rapper has been deleted from her page. Le Vaughn has also not spoken out about any of it, and there is no word on if Bhabie has taken any legal action. She also wrote online talking about how she will not allow her partner custody of their child. "This man think he gonna take my daughter from me! Say whatever you want but tryna take my baby is crazy". Tensions have been rising with this couple for some time and things seemingly escalated to unthinkable proportions.

Fans Affirm Lil Reese Would Never Say Something Like That

As for how Chicago rapper Lil Reese ties into this development, let us explain. It appears that someone online is running a fake page and the troller commented on an X post surrounding the alleged abuse. "Lil Reese" was disgusted with the news and was willing to go after Le Vaughn. "Dis s*** so crazy... We gunna find dude 💨". However, the real Reese wanted to clarify that he said nothing of the sort. "Bro that's not me writing that 😂😂😂". Fans were frankly not surprised that the Chief Keef affiliate was quick to shut that down. Many were citing his 2012 videotaped assault on a woman in Chicago. "Yeah cause we know you super punched a woman in 2012 and thought we forgot 😂", one user wrote.

