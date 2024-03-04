Bhad Bhabie Argued With Boyfriend Prior To Restaurant Brawl, And It Was All Caught On Video

Bhad Bhabie is someone who came to prominence thanks to her attitude. Overall, the journey began on Dr. Phil when she was known as the "catch me outside how bout that" girl. Subsequently, she continued to be a social media star of sorts. She eventually became a rapper, and now, she does her own thing, while still somehow making headlines. Recently, the star revealed that she was having a baby with her boyfriend Le Vaughn. The baby is coming very soon, although that hasn't stopped her from getting into a bit of drama.

Yesterday, we reported on how Bhad Bhabie and her friends got into some sort of brawl at a restaurant in Hollywood. The entire encounter was caught on camera, and it seemed to be pretty wild. However, there is more footage out there that suggests there was more than meets the eye. Below, you can see a video from TMZ which showcases Bhabie getting into an argument with her man. The exchange seems to be quite heated, however, we have no clue what they may have been quarreling about.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Reveals Gender Of Baby, Confirms She's Pregnant With A Girl

Bhad Bhabie & Her Man

TMZ reports that the argument and the ensuing brawl are not correlated. Instead, "drunk" women allegedly provoked Bhad Bhabie's table, and things got violent. There are witnesses who say Bhad Bhabie did not engage with the other women. Furthermore, it was said that the social media star and her boyfriend got physical with each other. At this juncture, there is no footage or other forms of evidence to back up these claims. In terms of the now infamous fight, it seems like things were stopped fairly quickly. Luckily, no one was badly injured.

With Bhabie ready to give birth, it is probably for the best that she avoids these kinds of encounters entirely over the next little while. Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper

[Via]