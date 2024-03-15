Bhad Bhabie Welcomes First Child With Le Vaughn, Shares Sweet Photo Of Newborn

Back in December, rumors that Bhad Bhabie might be expecting a child with her boyfriend Le Vaughn started to circulate online, taking fans by surprise. It wasn't too long after that the 20-year-old confirmed the exciting news with a mirror selfie. She put her growing bump on full display, leaving no room for speculation.

Now, just over three months after announcing the pregnancy, Bhad Bhabie has given birth to a healthy baby girl. At the couple's Valentine's Day-themed baby shower, which took place in February, they revealed that they'd be naming their daughter Kali Love. To celebrate her little one's arrival, Bhad Bhabie took to Instagram today to unveil an adorable snapshot of her and her newborn. In the sweet photo, the infant is seen lying on her mother's chest, looking cozy as can be.

Bhad Bhabie Is Officially A Mom

While Bhad Bhabie certainly appeared to be looking forward to motherhood in the months leading up to her daughter's birth, she's yet to be let off the hook by critics. The personality's viral past and controversial career moves led many to believe that she wasn't ready to be a parent. According to her, however, it's unfair for strangers to judge her based on decisions she made as a teen. She responded to those accusing her of being unprepared during an interview with PEOPLE last month.

“How can you, from your computer screen, determine if I’m ready to be a mother or not?” she asked. "I wish more people knew my story and really understood the things that made me who I am. And that they wouldn’t just look at a certain time of my life and expect me to be that person forever, especially when I was so young." What do you think of Bhad Bhabie giving birth to her first child? What about the sweet new photo she shared of the newborn? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

