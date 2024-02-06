Bhad Bhabie Puts Together Valentine's Day-themed Baby Shower, Discloses Name Of Child

The girl who went viral online for a simple catchphrase is now creeping closer and closer to becoming a mother. Danielle Bregoli, online media presence, turned rapper, turned Only Fans model, is expecting a baby girl. That bombshell sent shockwaves through internet circles back in the middle of December. Now, just two months later, Bhad Bhabie's child got thrown quite the spread. Bhabie's child is going to be a girl so the baby shower was expectedly "girly."

She went all out for the event, as seen below in the pictures from her Instagram. It makes sense because Bhad Bhabie made a killing on the controversial platform. The former femcee made the switch to Only Fans and it turned her life around in a short period. Bhabie made over $18 million in her inaugural month and since then she has been winning financially.

Bhad Bhabie Is Going All Out For Her Baby Kali Love

Now, a 20-year-old mother can provide for her child safely and securely and that is a great thing to see. Bhabie went full Valentine's Day for the theme with loads of reds, pinks, and hearts. In addition to showing off the baby shower, she also revealed the name of her girl. She will go by Kali Love and fans were coming in droves to support the mother-to-be. "This girl been minding her business and staying in her lane for years now. Leave her alone. She’s thriving and she looks gorgeous. Next," one person says. Another adds, "She looks good🤷🏾‍♀️ y’all may hate the way she got famous but after that she’s been chilling and just making money and not bothering nobody."

