Coi Leray Ripped Apart Online After Grammy Outfit Fails To Live Up To Expectations

Coi Leray was one of the many artists in Los Angeles last night for the Grammy Awards. Overall, it was a ceremony that a lot of people were paying attention to. Although the reviews were split in terms of the winners, and even the host Trevor Noah, there is no doubt the ratings will be solid. People want to see their favorite artists win awards, and that is something that is never going to change. Moreover, people want to see what their favorite artists are going to wear on the red carpet.

Leray certainly decided to be provocative with her outfit. Below, you can see that she wore some sort of suit jacket and one-piece hybrid. This is by no means a dress, and Leray definitely turned heads when the bottom half is glorified underwear. A lot of questions were asked about the outfit, and for the most part, people were not feeling it all. However, what made matters worse was her hyping of the outfit. On January 26th, Leray said "Doing a fitting for the Grammys today …. Man when I tell you this shit about to be so crazy."

Read More: Coi Leray Asks "What Makes An Icon Today?"

Coi Leray At The Grammys

In typical Twitter fashion, fans pulled up the receipts from Leray. This subsequently led to a whole lot of ribbing. Fans were not impressed with the effort, and there is no doubt that she failed to live up to expectations here. Every single year, there are artists who get clowned for their red carpet attire. Some end up getting it worse than others, and this year, it looks like Coi is the victim. Hopefully, she is able to come up with something a bit more memorable, next year.

Fans Pull Up Some Receipts

What did you think of the outfit? Could she have done better? Let us know, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

Read More: Coi Leray Contemplates Getting A Boob Job

[Via]