Bhad Bhabie Reveals Shocking Earnings From Her First Year On OnlyFans

Bhad Bhabie's rise to fame has seen her take on multiple angles. It really got going with her infamous interview with Dr. Phil on live television. Her catchphrase, "Catch me outside how bout dat," put her in the spotlight and it turned her into a social media star. After that, Bhabie tested the hip-hop waters by launching her rap career. She managed to nab some impressive features from the likes of NLE Choppa, Megan Thee Stallion, Snoop Dogg, Kodak Black, and plenty of others. Whether you want to look at it as those riding her wave of popularity, or them actually wanting to collab, Bhabie was really making a name for herself.

However, she never truly broke out. Even though her top five most popular tracks on Spotify all have 36.6 million streams or more, her monthlies are low. Currently, they are hovering around 1.6 million. In 2021, she was still dropping music and even did so in 2022. But, during that same time, Bhabie was exploring other ways of bringing in money. The Florida native revealed that she was nearly broke around that time frame. It seems the quick and easy way to rake in massive earnings nowadays is to start an OnlyFans page.

Bhad Bhabie Was Raking In Some Serious Cash

That is exactly what she did and she really dug herself out of that hole quickly. In the graphic above, you will see a breakdown found by XXL of her earnings during the first year of being on the platform. They are absolutely insane, to say the least. Bhabie started her page in April of 2021 and in that first month, you can see she brought in over $18 million! Even though there was a sharp drop-off, she was still making a hefty amount. Going through November all of this equates to $38.6 million. Additionally, she says she brought in over $50 million from April 2021 to April 2022.

What are your initial thoughts on Bhad Bhabie's earnings from her first year on OnlyFans? Are you surprised at how much money she has made? Do you think she should stick with OnlyFans and ditch her rap career? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Bhad Bhabie, as well as everything else going on around the pop culture world.

