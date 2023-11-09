Nicki Minaj Gets Brutally Honest About Percocet Addiction

Nicki Minaj is someone who has always tried to be as authentic as they come. Overall, she has always had an amazing relationship with her fanbase. Although sometimes those fans can be wild and rowdy on social media, she knows how to their adoration. She continues to be a huge artist and that is not going to every change. In fact, on December 8th, she will be coming out with her new album, Pink Friday 2. This album is going to be massive and will be an AOTY contender.

Prior to the release of the album, Nicki got to be on the cover of Vogue. During her interview with the publication, Nicki opened up about addiction issues. As she explains, she got hooked on Percocet after being prescribed the drug by a doctor. “No one told me that this was a narcotic and this was addictive. Luckily I was able to ground myself. But — once an addict, always an addict," Nicki said. “I feel like if you’ve ever experienced addiction to anything, which I have, you always have to think twice and three times about the choices that you make.”

Nicki Minaj For Vogue

Nicki has been able to kick the habit, however, she knows how bad it could have gone. She even compared herself to past legends in the process. “Look at some of our biggest celebrities. They eventually either get laughed out of wanting to go outside anymore, like Michael Jackson, or criticized, like Whitney Houston, or they fight silent battles, like Prince," Nicki explained. “These are some of the greatest of all time. And one day they decided, ‘You know what? I’d rather self-medicate and be in my own world.’”

