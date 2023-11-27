Nicki Minaj Promises That "Pink Friday 2" Will Unveil One Of Her "Best Kept Secrets"

Nicki Minaj is gearing up to release her first new album in 5 years and hype is through the roof. Much of that comes from Nicki herself who has been constantly tweeting and posting about Pink Friday 2 for months. She's shared numerous pieces of promotional material, mostly album covers. But she's also teased potential sonic directions for the album, previewed tracks, and even flirted with dropping an EP before it actually comes out.

Over the weekend she was back on Twitter talking about the album once again. In a new tweet, she discusses an unnamed person who inspired the album. "Last night when all the world was sleeping, I was up…missing you…a painful amount of missing you…listening to the intro track on #PinkFriday2…I wrote it for you," her post begins. The emotional post ends with yet another tease that has fans on the edge of their seat. "On Dec. 8th…when the clock strikes 12, one of my best kept secrets & proudest moments will be unveiled," the tweet concludes. While fans have speculated on what she could mean by the tweet, ultimately nobody will know for sure until the album drops. Check out some of the speculation below.

Nicki Minaj's Latest "Pink Friday 2" Tease

Nicki Minaj's new album is expected to drop on December 8. Some fans aren't letting their hopes get too high until the album actually arrives due to Nicki's history of promising things and failing to deliver. The project has already been delayed, pushed back from its originally announced release date earlier this month. Many other fans think that all the teasing and promotion is a pretty good sign that the album will ultimately come out on time though.

She spoke about some of the motivation for the album during a recent Vogue interview. As a part of the interview, she also participated in a 73 Questions video and even shared an original freestyle. What do you think the best-kept secret Nicki is talking about could be? Let us know in the comment section below.

