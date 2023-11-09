Nicki Minaj Delivers A Freestyle Alongside Her Vogue Shoot

Earlier today, Nicki Minaj took to social media to share her new Vogue cover shoot. Alongside the series of gorgeous photos, she also did an interview and a special 73 Questions video. On top of all of that, she sat down to perform a freestyle in the middle of her 73 questions. The clip dropped in tandem with all the rest of the material from her Vogue collaboration earlier today.

She begins the freestyle with a clever double entendre referencing Anna Wintour. But despite the clever bars, fans in the comments are mixed on the quality of her performance. "She’s a pen a paper rapper, which is fine, ain’t nothing wrong with this lil freestyle tho," one of the top comments reads. Others agree saying things like, "She’s a WRITER, not a freestyler. It’s a play freestyle. Not too much on Onika." Elsewhere in the comments, other fans give her credit for just how well she performed given the circumstances. Check out the full freestyle and the variety of fan reactions to it below.

Nicki Minaj's New Vogue Freestyle

Nicki Minaj is gearing up for the release of her new album Pink Friday 2. After multiple delays the project is now expected to arrive on December 8. Just earlier this week she was teasing new material from the album. As a part of the tease she promised fans that they can expect a club banger on the forthcoming album. She even suggested that dropping a new EP before the release of the album was a possibility.

Fans have pretty high hopes for the album as even the scrapped material is getting attention. Sexyy Red reportedly recorded a verse for the project but it got left off. She made sure to let everybody know she was calling dibs on releasing the song for herself at some point. What do you think of Nicki Minaj's performance in her new freestyle for Vogue? Let us know in the comment section below.

