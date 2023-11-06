Nicki Minaj Says Dropping An EP Before “Pink Friday 2” Is A “Great Idea”

After playing several snippets of unreleased songs on Instagram Live, Nicki Minaj admitted that dropping them as an EP prior to the release of her next album, Pink Friday 2, is a "great idea." She'll be releasing the project as her fifth studio album on December 8. Minaj considered the idea of an EP on Twitter, on Saturday.

"I think an EP with these songs is actually a great idea @RepublicRecords," she wrote in one post. In another post, she also revealed that one of the unreleased tracks “was gonna be” her first single, “but I was heavily preggers and didn’t feel comfortable. Then there’s a song called ‘Memories’ that would’ve been the second single. Lol. So glad I waited. The album really turned out perfect.”

Read More: Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2” Already Highest-Selling Female Rap Album Of 2023

Nicki Minaj Performs At MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Nicki Minaj speaks onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Nicki also took the time to praise her fanbase and took aim at those who speak ill about them. “Can’t believe everyone cares about what WE do," she wrote. "Y’all don’t got no other album rollout to clock/look forward to? Well thank y’all. From the bottom of my heart. For this constant attention & promo. The barbz are FED. The barbz are HAPPY. Nananabooboo PF2 12.08.23 HEAUX" In another post, she added: “The barbz is like the rich kid everybody in the school is jealous of. the ones who parents actually took them on vacation for summer break & sh!t. They always got the new clothes, their parents grease their face b4 they go to school. Hair neatly done & don’t smell like piss.”

Nicki Minaj Teases New EP

I think an EP with these songs is actually a great idea. @RepublicRecords — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 5, 2023

Nicki didn't provide any more details about dropping an EP, but be on the lookout for further updates on that as well as Pink Friday 2 on HotNewHiphop. The album is due for release on Nicki's 41st birthday, December 8.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Reveals Second “Pink Friday 2” Album Cover

[Via]