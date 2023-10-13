Nicki Minaj Continues To Prove She’s GOATed In Unreleased Song Snippet: Preview

A decade-plus after making her debut with Pink Friday, Nicki Minaj hasn’t lost that hunger as an MC. For over 10 years, she’s remained one of the most consistent artists in the game, through her pen and constant evolution as an artist. So, it makes the wait for Pink Friday 2 (due out Nov. 17th, 2023) that much more exciting. In the past five years since Nicki released Queen, she’s taken a step back from the game. However, since the beginning of 2022, she’s been on go-mode in anticipation of her next studio album.

Nicki’s come through with a number of records to keep us on our toes ahead of Pink Friday 2. “Super Freaky Girl” soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Then, she introduced a new character on “Red Ruby Da Sleaze” before joining forces with Ice Spice on mega hits like “Princess Diana (Remix)” and “Barbie World.” Most recently, she showcased her vocal prowess on the single, “Last Time I Saw You,” which she debuted at the 2023 VMAs.

Read More: Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J & More Close 2023 VMAs With Hip-Hop 50 Tribute: Watch

Nicki Minaj Previews New Music

We’re a little over a month away from the release of Nicki Minaj’s forthcoming album, Pink Friday 2. Last night, Nicki hit the IG Live where she blessed fans with a preview of new music. Although she shares a title, the snippet indicates that Nicki will be giving us bars on her next project. The rapper weaves through the bell-laden production with ease with lyrics that indicate that she’s standing on business with her next studio album.

Besides the recent preview, Nicki recently unveiled the second cover for her forthcoming album. At this point, it’s clear that she’s slowly ramping up for the rollout of Pink Friday 2. Hopefully, she’ll come through with a new single in the coming weeks ahead of the album’s release and a tracklist. Check out the latest snippet from Nicki Minaj above and stay locked into HNHH for more updates on Pink Friday 2. How do you feel about the latest song Nicki previewed? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Sets The Bar High For “Pink Friday 2”