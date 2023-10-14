Nicki Minaj Surprise Drops New Track “Bahm Bahm”

Nicki Minaj gave the barbz something to celebrate to on Friday night (Oct. 13). The queen barb once again demonstrated her ability to drop a surprise hit, releasing the sizzling new track "Bahm Bahm" exclusively on her website. The single's cover art, adorned with a pink-colored crown, is a fitting representation of the reigning queen of rap. Leading up to the surprise release, Minaj teased and engaged her fans in an exciting interactive experience that let them decide the next single. On Oct. 12, she created a poll on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the hashtag that read "Pink Friday 2." From there, she offered her fans three options: Juice WRLD, Future, or "Bahm Bahm." Fans eagerly participated, casting their votes as anticipation continued to build. As Friday progressed, Minaj dropped cryptic hints and teases, leaving the Barbz on the edge of their seats.

Minaj revealed that "Bahm Bahm" had won in the poll, which unlocked the highly-anticipated track for her dedicated fans. She celebrated the victory, tweeting, "There's a winner [trophy emoji]. It was based on MANY deciding factors in addition to the 2 polls," she wrote. "It'll appear shortly on the music player on my website. More surprises coming. Huge. But let's just enjoy a cute bop & meet up next #PinkFriday...same time, same place. Gag city."

Nicki Minaj Let Her Barbz Vote For The Next Single

Happy with excitement, Minaj fans were expressing how much they loved the song. "WE WON!!!! Cute lil appetizer to munch on while we wait for the Album in a few weeks," one fan said. "And we still got them vault tracks on Live AND a freestyle with our names on it ouuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu btch IM gagged." "Thank you mother!! #BahmBahm" another tweeted. "When the throw aways HEAT??? I’m sorry give my girl her 10sssssssss!" said someone else.

The catchy track on her website opens with "There I go again, kickin' some dumb flow," setting the stage for a song that's as bold and spontaneous as Nicki is herself. Meanwhile, the chorus of "Bahm Bahm" sees Minaj doubling down on her well-earned confidence. She raps, "They say my price ridiculous, I don't like them b**ches, p**sy tight and vicious, hit them likes to lick this (bahm, bahm), screamin', 'f**k the opposition.'" Her lyrical prowess and fierce delivery in this track are a testament to why she remains at the forefront of the rap game. As fans await the release of Pink Friday 2, "Bahm Bahm" remains just enough to hold us over. Let us know if you're excited for new music from Nicki Minaj?

