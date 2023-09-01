Nicki Minaj Sets The Bar High For “Pink Friday 2”

Nicki Minaj is approaching the release date of her highly-anticipated Pink Friday sequel, Pink Friday 2. She just dropped the LP’s lead single today, “Last Time I Saw You,” giving fans a taste of what’s to come. The bittersweet track has managed to get listeners excited for the album’s November 17 drop. Today, Nicki shared a heartfelt message about the new song with supporters on her website. “I can’t thank you enough for your love and continued support,” her message begins.

She continues, “I have not been excited about the release of a song to this extent for maybe… I don’t know I can’t even tell you, I don’t even remember when!” She tells listeners, “I hope that it’s therapeutic for you.” Nicki then went on to describe her hopes that the track will spark some personal reflection within fans, leaving them feeling hopeful that they can approach other relationships with new insight.

Nicki Minaj Calls Pink Friday 2 Her Best Album “In Years”

“I hope that even after, it makes you reflect and that if you are reflecting on a time, or a person that you wish you could go back in time and have a do over etc… I hope that you are still able to smile at the end of the song by realizing that you now have a chance to treat the people that you love, that are still in your life the way that expresses to them what they mean to you,” she explains. “In the meantime, please enjoy the song as much as I have enjoyed creating it.”

Nicki also went on to set expectations for the new album high, claiming that it’s the best project she’s put out in a while. “Just know that Pink Friday 2 is going to be the best album that’s been released in years!!!” she told fans. “LOVE YOU.” By the looks of things, listeners are loving the new song, and can’t wait to hear the full album. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Nicki Minaj and Pink Friday 2.

[Via]