Nicki Minaj Hits Yet Another Impressive Streaming Milestone

Nicki Minaj has fans, and those fans are feverishly dedicated to her. The Barbz have often propelled Nicki to success whether that's on the charts or on streaming services and she's once again making news for a new achievement. She just became the first female rapper to cross 31 billion total streams across all of her credits. It's an impressive honor that places her among the biggest stars on the platform overall. Despite the fact that she hasn't released a new album since 2018, she continues to find success through singles while fans continue to pour through her back catalog and uncover gems.

Fans won't have to wait long for more new Nicki Minaj music to stream though. Her new song "Last Time I Saw You" is on the way and expected to arrive very soon. While many fans have learned to take her promises of new music with a grain of salt, this one seems legit. She's promised her listeners that the track will be arriving later this week on September 1. To support that theory she even released the TikTok audio of the song for use by fans ahead of the track's official release.

Nicki Minaj Hits 31 Billion Total Streams

Fans are hoping that the new singles serves as the first taste of Nicki Minaj's upcoming new album. Pink Friday 2 is expected to drop in November of this year marking her first new album since 2018's Queen. Despite her official announcement fans remain skeptical. Nicki has claimed in the past that various projects were close to releasing only for them to never arrive. She's also threatened retirement from rap on numerous occasions only to return each time.

Nicki Minaj also recently crossed over into an entirely new medium. She became a purchasable skin within the newest game in the Call Of Duty franchise. Fans have been obsessed with some of her hilarious voice lines in the game. What do you think of Nicki Minaj's newest streaming achievement? Let us know in the comment section below.

