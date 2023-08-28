Nicki Minaj Unleashes “Last Time I Saw You” Audio For Use On TikTok

She may have taken a lengthy hiatus between albums, but for the past two years, Nicki Minaj has been a consistent force in the world of hip-hop. After plenty of teasing, the Trinidadian confirmed a few months ago that Pink Friday 2 is officially on the way. However, she’s already postponed the project’s release date. Regardless, the Barbz are incredibly excited for Minaj to reclaim her spot on the throne. Social media buzz is higher than ever now that they’ve heard what she’s coming with on her next single.

The mother of one began teasing her “Last Time I Saw You” track earlier in August. The brief snippet has been stuck in heads all across the world as they played it on a loop. Now, she’s sharing a larger portion of the audio with TikTok users. This allows them to soundtrack their videos with her upcoming release. Minaj shared the news via Instagram on Monday (August 28) afternoon, urging followers to go listen ASAP.

Nicki Minaj Gives the Barbz a Preview of Her Next Single

From the looks of her comment section, many of the “Moment 4 Life” hitmaker’s followers are happy to see her revisitng her old sound. Aside from “Last Time I Saw You,” we’re also eager to hear what she and Drake are cooking up on their For All The Dogs collab. The Canadian failed to drop his album this past New Music Friday (August 25), though he did promise that it won’t be much longer until it arrives on DSPs.

Most people have been enjoying what they’ve heard of Nicki Minaj’s highly anticipated Pink Friday 2 album so far. Even notorious hater Azealia Banks had to praise the Queen of Rap for the visual teasers she’s shared with us, though the New Yorker still had hate to express toward Beyonce and others in the industry. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

