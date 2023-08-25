Nicki Minaj Shares Album Cover For Her New Single “Last Time I Saw You”

Overnight, Nicki Minaj announced that she has a new single on the way soon. The track is called “Last Time I Saw You” and is available for pre-saving right now. She also revealed the album cover in an Instagram post last night. The pic shows Minaj is a glistening dress with a background that is unsurprisingly waves and waves of pink. The caption of the post is simple enough, reading just “#LastTimeISawYou.”

The post has fans majorly hyped for new material from Nicki Minaj. “She finna show you girls how to do it for the 10000th consecutive time,” reads one of the top comments on the post. The top comment on the post is even more dedicated. “If Nicki has a million fans, then I am one of them. If Nicki has ten fans, then I am one of them.” The fan goes on. If Nicki has only one fan then that is me, If Nicki has no fans, then that means I am no longer on earth. If the world is against Nicki, then I am against the world,” it says.

Nicki Minaj Stuns In New Single Artwork

Nicki Minaj fans are expecting quite a few new songs to arrive this year. She’s already announced plans to release her album Pink Friday 2 in November. Many have also speculated that she will head out on tour shortly after. One of those who is betting on a Nicki tour is Sexyy Red. The up-and-coming star asked her fans on social media to help her manifest a spot on Minaj’s eventual next tour.

Minaj is following up her last album Queen which dropped all the way back in 2018. Earlier this year she released her new single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” which is expected to ultimately land on Pink Friday 2. She’s also appeared on a number of features with artists like Ice Spice, Kim Petras, NBA Youngboy, and Sexyy Red. What do you think of the artwork for Nicki Minaj’s new single? Let us know in the comment section below.

