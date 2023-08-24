Nicki Minaj Is A “Monster” In New Trailer For “Call Of Duty” Skin

Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj became a playable character in Call of Duty. An operator skin modeled after the rapper became available for purchase in Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0. The base skin comes with a pink outfit and matching weapons skins. Skins based on Snoop Dogg and 21 Savage were also released as part of a wider celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.

Nicki became available for purchase on August 24. Her bundle costs 2400 CoD points, or $19.99. While hype was already pretty high for the release, the devs went on step further by dropping another trailer to promote that the fact that Nicki can be yours to own in-game.

Nicki Minaj Is a “Monster” Of An Operator

In new trailer promoting the Nicki Minaj bundle, Call of Duty leaned into one of the rapper’s more iconic features. The gameplay trailer, which is nothing we haven’t already seen, takes things up a notch with its audio cues. As Minaj kicks ass, crashes hummers, and generally does Call of Duty things, her character can be heard spitting bars. Specifically, Minaj can be heard utilizing some of her highlights from her verse on Kanye West’s “Monster”. “Pull up in the monster, automobile gangsta,” can be heard as Nicki runs a car off the road. Furthermore, the trailer opens with “Playtime is over when Nicki drops in.” This serves as both a reference to the act of “dropping in” on the map as well as Nicki’s 2007 mixtape Playtime Is Over.

As with the original reveal of the skin, people are actually pretty hyped to play as Nicki. “I don’t know how to play but ima learn!,” announced JT of The City Girls. FaZe Dirty posted a gif of a man offering his credit card to the camera. However, not everyone was a fan. Many saw the skin, and the overall hip hop theming, as Call of Duty attempting to capitalize on the Fortnite model of integrating media IP into the game. Last month saw the release of a collaboration with The Boys, which included a Homelander operator skin. Will you be buying the Nicki Minaj bundle? Let us know in the comments.

