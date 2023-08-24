Nicki Minaj Husband Ices Her Out With His & Her “Sleeze” Chains

Nicki Minaj is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming album, Pink Friday 2, due out later this year. In the past year and a half, she’s unloaded several singles to build anticipation. “Do We Have A Problem?” ft. Lil Baby kicked off the campaign. Then, she followed up with records like “We Go Up,” and of course, “Super Freaky Girl,” which recently celebrated its 1-year anniversary. Earlier this year, Nicki Minaj debuted her latest single, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” which seems to mark a new alter ego in her arsenal.

Although she and her husband Kenneth have taken on the name The Pettys, it seems as though he’s the original “Big Sleeze.” Benny Da Jeweler hit the ‘Gram to reveal that Kenneth just scooped up an impressive pair of chains for himself and his wife. Kenneth copped himself an iced-out chain with the pendant reading, “Big Sleeze,” while Nicki’s reads, “Queen Sleeze.” “Queen Sleeze Big Sleeze @nickiminaj shout out to my brotha ZOO FOR DROPPING THE [money bag emoji] SOUTH SIDE JAMAICA SH*T.”

Nicki Minaj’s New Chains

The details on the chains are incredible. Kenneth’s “Big Sleeze” piece boasts diamonds throughout the Cuban links. Meanwhile, Kenneth copped a custom heart-linked chain for Nicki’s “Queen Sleeze” piece. The clasps on both pieces are equally impressive; encrusted with diamonds and engraved with the name of Nicki’s label, Heavy On It, which added Ice Spice to the roster earlier this year.

Kenneth Petty truly went all out for his wifey. Although it seems obvious that Nicki is the breadwinner of the household, Kenneth evidently wants to spoil her with his latest gifts. In addition to the chains, he also copped his and her Richard Mille watches – a red one for himself and a pink one for Nicki. Earlier this month, Nicki sported the chain as she celebrated a massive milestone on Spotify. Check out the pieces above via Benny Da Jeweler’s Instagram and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

