Nicki Minaj Flaunts New “Queen Sleeze” Chain While Prepping For “Pink Friday 2”

Despite the fact she hasn’t given The Barbz an album since 2018, Nicki Minaj remains a dominant force in the world of hip-hop. Since 2022 she’s been sharing collaborative efforts with Coi Leray, Lil Baby, Fivio Foreign, Ice Spice, and many others. On top of that, her solo efforts “Super Freaky Girl” and “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” have both gone on to achieve mass success on streaming. A few weeks back, the mother of one confirmed that her Pink Friday 2 LP will be arriving this fall, and since then, she’s been in full-time Queen of Rap mode making sure it’s ready for the world on time.

As HipHopDX reports, Minaj hit a major Spotify milestone earlier this week. According to a tweet from @chartdata, she’s now officially the first female rapper to surpass 65 million monthly listeners in the music platform’s history. The news is definitely celebration worthy, and not long after it came out, the Trinidadian was on her IG Story showing off a flashy new chain that’s surely helping Nicki commemorate her latest accolade.

Read More: Move Over PinkyDoll: Nicki Minaj Joins NPC TikTok Trend In Hilarious Video

Nicki Minaj Cements Her “Queen Sleeze” Status

🛍| Nicki Minaj shares her new diamond studded "Queen Sleeze" chain via Instagram.



—How much do you think she dropped on it? pic.twitter.com/Jxec71i3g9 — The Onika Magazine  (@onikamagazinee) August 16, 2023

In a brief video soundtracked to her “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh)”-sampling single, Minaj showcases her “Queen Sleeze” pendant, made of both normal and pink diamonds. It’s currently unclear how much the fashionista paid for the newest piece in her jewelry collection, but what she makes from her upcoming drop and tour will likely bring her enough money to buy dozens of more braggadocios accessories.

As the official release date for Pink Friday 2 nears closer, Nicki Minaj has been spilling some secrets about the long-awaited album. Earlier this week she teased some unique sounds that we can expect to hear when her project drops in the fall on Live. Since then, she’s also shut down internet speculation that she’s sampling a Tupac hit. Read everything Minaj had to say about that gossip at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Rumors Of Tupac Sample On “Pink Friday 2”

[Via]