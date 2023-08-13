Move Over PinkyDoll: Nicki Minaj Joins NPC TikTok Trend In Hilarious Video

TikTok has brought forth plenty of interesting trends since its inception. The latest one taking over the internet is NPC streaming. If you’re not familiar, the acronym stands for “non-playable character,” and finds users acting like video game extras while taking direction from those tuning into their broadcasts, usually in exchange for money. PinkyDoll is one of the best-known TikTokers blowing up thanks to her NPC posts and streams, though it seems Queen of Rap Nicki Minaj is coming to give her a run for her money.

On Sunday (August 13), a video from the mother of one’s latest Live quickly began making rounds. “A TikTok gun, it’s sending out money,” Minaj says in a robotic-like voice as viewers add on-screen effects to her face and background. “Oh, it’s a microphone. Y’all know what I do on that mic. I dest- I destroy these h*es. Whoa, a cake! Um, something from medieval times,” she continues, trying to keep up with the never-ending random objects being thrown at her.

Nicki Minaj is an NPC Natural

Nicki Minaj joins the NPC trend on TikTok. pic.twitter.com/Q8N4DAlsPg — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 13, 2023

While her performance was pretty impressive, Minaj did break character a few times throughout. “Get them muthaf**kin hands outta here,” she sternly tells misbehaving viewers. “I told y’all that b**ch, don’t get blocked, b**ch.” Without missing a beat she then went back into NPC mode, continuing to amuse us with her effortless comedy routine. It’s unclear if we’ll be seeing the “Barbie Dreams” hitmaker partaking in the trend anymore in the future, but as many are pointing out, she could easily make a career for herself as a fulltime TikTok star.

It’s not likely we’ll see Nicki Minaj and PinkyDoll dropping a song together anytime soon (though the Head Barb has made a point of working with lesser-known artists lately). Still, she has her sights set on connecting with Ice Spice in the future, and some fans seem to be on board with the idea. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

