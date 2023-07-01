NPC Streamer PinkyDoll Faces Backlash For Disciplining Son While Live

PinkyDoll is coming under fire on social media for disciplining her son while live for one of her viral NPC streams. In one clip, she breaks character to tell her son to stop jumping on the sofa and threatens to send him to his room.

“No that boy is acting out,” one user on Twitter wrote. “And doesn’t get enough attention. To watch ur mom every day speak like a SIMS character to a screen that looks like its just her on it, is wild. And can definitely do something to a child. She’s repeatedly saying the same things over and over every day.”

PinkyDoll Interrupts Her Stream

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the clips on Instagram, many users came to PinkyDoll’s defense. “Breaking News: Mom who works from home disciplines child while also working from home,” one commenter wrote. Another added: “Y’all aren’t concerned; y’all are JEALOUS she’s found a way to be successful for essentially doing nothing, so now y’all are trying to find a flaw to cancel’ her over. Sad!”

PinkyDoll recently addressed the hate she’s received online while speaking with The New York Times. “I don’t really care what people say about me,” PinkyDoll told the outlet. “If they want to think I am this or that, it’s fine with me. At the end of the day, I’m winning.” She also revealed that she earns “$7,000 a day” from a combination of OnlyFans, Instagram, and TikTok streams.

In a separate interview with Vice, she stated that she began the streams to help her son financially. “I needed money to feed my kid and pay the bills, I had no job,” she explained. “I decided to put all my effort on TikTok to make money and I wasn’t expecting to go viral and make all that money. It was a shock.” She also claimed that, despite the busy stream schedule, the work isn’t exhausting.

