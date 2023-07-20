TikTok NPC Trendsetter PinkyDoll Reveals She Is Earning $7,000 A Day

TikTok star and OnlyFans creator PinkyDoll recently went viral for her “NPC” content. The videos, which feature PinkyDoll performing mundane actions in a manner similar to that of a character in a video game, recently caught the attention of the internet. It was later discovered that PinkyDoll also had a fairly successful OnlyFans page. This led the content to be quickly deemed “fetish content”. This has been a go-to, yet often misattributed, phrase for the popular short-form video platform. Another genre of content that is often labeled as fetish content is the ever-popular “rage bait cooking” videos.

“I was just being cute,” PinkDoll told The New York Times. “I remember someone saying, ‘Oh my God, you look like an NPC.’ And then they start sending me, like, cr*zy money.” While PinkyDoll may not have initially started the content as a backdoor fetish, that is where it was taken by many people. The idea of a conventionally attractive individual performing “scripted actions” and responding positively to “player engagement” ticks the few boxes for a number of popular fetishes and kinks. However, PinkyDoll has been able to turn her viral trend into a lucrative business.

PinkyDoll’s NPC Earnings

In her New York Times interview, PinkyDoll claimed that she was making “$7,000 a day” from a combination of OnlyFans, Instagram, and TikTok streams. Furthermore, $2,000 to $3,000 of that figure alone comes from her TikTok streams, where she performs her NPC routine live. Harkening back to the days when TikTok was Live.ly, viewers of streams can buy stickers to send to the streamer. The streamer then receives a portion of the sale. In the case of PinkyDoll’s streams, she says her now-viral catchphrase (“Ice cream so good!”) when she receives certain stickers. Other stickers will prompt PinkyDoll to perform other related actions.

Furthermore, PinkyDoll has brushed off the significant amount of criticism her content has earned her. “I don’t really care what people say about me,” PinkyDoll said. “If they want to think I am this or that, it’s fine with me. At the end of the day, I’m winning.” Additionally, it’s not just PinkyDoll who is seen major returns on getting in on the NPC trend. User Nerdywinter claimed that she made $700 in the first three hours of an NPC stream when she tried the trend for herself.

