Timbaland Finishes As Top Viewer For Viral TikToker PinkyDoll’s Live Stream: Report

Timbaland was reportedly the top viewer during one of PinkyDoll’s recent streams. The TikToker went viral on social media, last week, for her strange videos during which she allows viewers to purchase GIFs in exchange for a reaction. She’s known for remarking “Ice cream, so good,” “gang-gang,” and more phrases in a distinctly odd cadence.

When PinkyDoll noticed Timbaland joined her stream, she momentarily broke character to celebrate the moment. “Timbaland in the building!” she yelled out. The legendary producer ended up finishing the stream as the top user, as caught by AllHipHop.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Rocks A Bikini In New NSFW TikTok

Timbaland In Concert

MIAMI BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 04: Recording artist Timbaland performs onstage at the Pepsi Super Bowl Fan Jam on February 4, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Fans were excited to see Timbaland pop up on the page. “You should work with her tim,” one user commented. “You one of the greatest masterminds in making someone a mega star.” Another wrote: I like her she getting her bread.”

PinkyDoll recently explained her strange TikToks to Vice following her explosion on social media. “I needed money to feed my kid and pay the bills, I had no job,” she told the outlet. “I decided to put all my effort on TikTok to make money and I wasn’t expecting to go viral and make all that money. It was a shock.” She also revealed she goes live seven days a week, but doesn’t find it tiring. “It’s not exhausting. I kinda love to go live and reacting to gifts. There are so many and the views going up is boosting me.” Check out the moment that Timbaland joined PinkyDoll’s live stream below.

Timbaland Joins PinkyDoll’s Live Stream

Outside of popping into PinkyDoll’s TikTok live streams, Timbaland is reportedly preparing to work on new music with several of his longtime collaborators. Both Nelly Furtado and Justin Timberlake have referenced working with him in recent months. Check out Nelly Furtado’s comments on their plans with one another below.

Read More: Nelly Furtado Confirms She & Timbaland “Have Plans” For New Music

[Via]