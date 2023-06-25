Megan Thee Stallion has fans stunned by her latest TikTok. She’s seen rocking a tiny, neon bikini while she dances for the camera to her song “Body.” It’s clear that Megan has been feeling herself as of late, which fans can attribute to the time she’s been taking to heal. Last month, the artist spoke with InStyle, revealing that fans can expect to hear new music following her self-care era.

“Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place,” she told the outlet, “Right now, I’m focused on healing.” She elaborated, revealing that her icon status can be taxing at times. “The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out,” the rapper insists, “Life is all about balance.” She did, however, perform at LA Pride earlier this month, serving fans hits like “Body” and “WAP.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s Summer Plans

Megan Thee Stallion took to TikTok again earlier this week to share a vlog with fans. “Y’all miss me? Don’t ask me ’bout no dang music [right now] lol,” she captioned the post. Followers see the star heading to the spa, hitting the gym, buying a Birkin, and more. She later attended Pharrell’s debut runway show as Men’s Creative Director of the brand. “So anyways, I went to the show and this ni**a look like a scammer,” she joked to fans in the vlog.

Tory Lanez, who’s currently awaiting sentencing for his part in Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting, filed a motion to have the judge disqualified in May. Lanez and his defense team accused the judge, David Herriford, of showing favoritism to the prosecution. His team’s request was denied earlier this month. His sentencing was scheduled for June 13, but it’s been postponed to August 7. The rapper is currently looking at potentially serving over 22 years in prison for his part in the case.

