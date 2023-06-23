Megan Thee Stallion seems to be feeling brand new in all the best ways following a tumultuous 2022. She’s publically addressed her legal battle with Tory Lanez, making it abundantly clear that it’s something she wants to put behind her. Elsewhere, she seems to have found new love with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku. Interestingly, Thee Stallion never publically confirmed a split from Pardison Fontaine. Still, she and the athlete were photographed holding hands at one of his teammate’s weddings in May.

As badly as her listeners are craving a Hot Girl Summer anthem, Thee Stallion has been clear as of late that she has no plans to drop music until she’s in a stronger state mentally. Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped her from performing old favourites from her discography. At this time, it remains unclear when she’ll be sharing her follow-up to Traumazine. On Friday (June 23), the Houston native posted a TikTok updating followers on what she’s been up to. “Y’all miss me? Don’t ask me ’bout no dang music [right now] lol,” Megan wrote in the caption.

As her vlog begins, we see her putting in work at the gym. In fact, she even revealed that she’s recently learned how to do a pull-up. Along the way, Megan hilariously pokes fun at people before heading to the spa to get a special treatment. Afterward, it was time to visit the Hermes store and pick up a new Birkin – as one casually does – before heading to Pharrell’s highly anticipated Louis Vuitton menswear debut. “So anyways, I went to the show and this ni**a look like a scammer,” she declared as the comedic clip came to a close.

In other news, it was recently revealed that Tory Lanez’s first attorney advised him against blaming Kelsey Harris for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Of course, the Canadian was ultimately found guilty in late 2022 and remains behind bars awaiting sentencing. Read our latest update on that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

