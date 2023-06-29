Megan Thee Stallion’s been on somewhat of a social media tear recently, having fun on her pages and looking great while doing so. Moreover, in her newest Instagram post, the Traumanize artist shared a lot of steamy new pics of herself in a blue bikini and rocking a fresh new hairdo. Of course, she had to go blue to match her fit, and the vibrant shade goes all the way down her straightened hair and bangs. This would mark the second time in about a week that the Stallion showed off a new look, and last time, she was rocking the blue as well. Is this just impeccable color coordination, a new favorite tone, or is the next album going to be blue in some way?

Regardless, there’s been an understandable halt to new music news from Megan Thee Stallion given her legal trouble with Tory Lanez. Fortunately, it seems like she’s now moving past that as much as she can without haters and naysayers stepping in her way. Overall, she spoke many times about how the whole ordeal was quite the difficult and frustrating process for her. That trial is seeing more resolution in the courtroom ahead of Lanez’s sentencing date, so maybe now is the best time for the 28-year-old to enjoy her life and take a break from high-pressure career moves.

Megan Thee Stallion Boasts Blue New Look

Instead of jumping straight into a new single or album rollout, the Houston native has been showing off a lot on social media. For example, her TikTok account has been blowing up as of late, whether for her bikini dances or for her vlogs breaking down the exciting goings-on in her daily life. Still, it hasn’t stopped fans from begging for new music, which she expressed a will to focus on once she’s fully healed from her personal matters. The game sure does miss her right now, but it just means that whatever Megan Thee Stallion next will likely be that much more special.

Meanwhile, the “NDA” MC’s latest vlog featured her escapades during Paris Fashion Week. Specifically, she attended Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton show, went to the gym beforehand, and obviously stunned fans watching from beyond the screen while doing so. If lack of new music means that Megan is having fun and enjoying herself before hopping back in, then we’re happy to be patient. That being said, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Megan Thee Stallion.

