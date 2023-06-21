Last night Louis Vuitton kicked off Paris Fashion Week with an event that was absolutely packed with celebrities. Among them included Pharrell, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Pusha T, Tyler, The Creator, and many more. One celeb who was getting attention for her look was Megan Thee Stallion. She didn’t let fans discuss her new hair for long without chiming in. In a new Instagram post she made following the event she showed off her new hair and her Revlon collab blue lipstick.

The caption under Megan The Stallion’s post reads “Did a lil blueberry lip for the LV Fashion show.” The third photo in her post shows off the specific Revlon products she used to help pull off the look. Included in the post is even more flexing from Megan who has a simple look, but one that fit her perfectly. The most extravagant part of presentation were the long black high-contrast nails she was sporting. Like with many musicians, much of the comments under her post wanted just one thing, more music. “Ig model? 🤔 or rapper 🎧 where the music,” one of the top comments on the post reads.

Megan’s Shows Her Hair, Lips, And Nails

One story in particular has followed Megan Thee Stallion for years and it’s still an ongoing one. In 2020 she was shot in the foot by rapper Tory Lanez who was convicted of three charges related to the shooting last year. Even now new stories are being released about the trial, including recent news that various lawyers gave Lanez conflicting advice throughout the proceedings. He is currently awaiting sentencing for the charges and potentially faces more than 22 years in prison.

Megan Thee Stallion has been silent musically so far in 2023 with no new singles. She released her 4th album Traumazine last year which had features from Latto, Key Glock, Future, Dua Lipa, Rico Nasty, and more. The album went on to debut at number four on the Billboard 200. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion’s new look? Let us know in the comment section below.

