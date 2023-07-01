Hot Girl Summer is well underway, and so many of our favourite artists have already made their presence felt with scantily clad social media posts. Megan Thee Stallion, of course, is an expert at this and is clearly feeling herself after spending months out of the spotlight and in the gym sculpting her body-ody-ody. The Houston native has yet to address the rumours of her split from Pardison Fontaine and new romance with Romelu Lukaku, but regardless of who she’s dating, Meg continues to confidently flaunt her famous figure on Instagram.

Earlier this week, the “Big Ole Freak” artist switched out her signature black hair for a blue wig, worn with a tiny metallic bikini for a photoshoot. Thee Stallion pulled that bold look off effortlessly, and on Saturday (July 1), she proved just how wide her range is by posting up in a blonde bob. The flirtatious hairstyle perfectly matches the Southern starlet’s gold bikini, and her bodacious body would surely make Megan the perfect trophy wife.

Megan Thee Stallion Does It Again

Soundtracked to Jagged Edge and Ashanti’s “Put A Little Umph In It,” the short and sweet video shows the 28-year-old channelling her inner Barbie girl. She wears plenty of elegant gold and pink accessories with her swimsuit, also keeping a lip gloss tucked in the side of her bottoms for easy reapplication. It’s unclear if Thee Stallion was shooting a promotional video, or simply capturing content to keep fans satisfied while she focuses on her mental health.

Megan Thee Stallion has always been one to set the Hot Girl Summer standard for her fans with her salacious social media content. She’s already shared that we likely won’t be hearing new music from her anytime soon, but she’s got plenty of thirst traps ready to keep all eyes on her. Check out one of the rap diva’s latest TikTok vlogs below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

