Megan Thee Stallion Dons Sheer, Skin-Tight Jumpsuit To Film TikTok With Juicy J: Watch

Meg is serving up all the “Body” she can before Hot Girl Summer finishes for another year.

BYHayley Hynes
Megan Thee Stallion Dons Sheer, Skin-Tight Jumpsuit To Film TikTok With Juicy J: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion has found herself in and out of the spotlight all 2023 as she continues to heal from the trauma of her shooting incident with Tory Lanez, not to mention the hate and drama that came afterward. It wasn’t until late 2022 that the Canadian was found guilty. Following that announcement, the Houston native spent the first few months of this year focusing on her mental health. We saw more of her face and body-ody-ody throughout the spring and summer, but ahead of Lanez’s long-awaited sentencing, Thee Stallion slowly started to distance herself from the public again.

It seems this weekend was when she finally felt ready to hit the town once again, even linking up with another Southern rap superstar to take part in a viral TikTok challenge. Late on Saturday (August 26) evening, a new video went up on her account, showing Megan and friends performing choreography to Three 6 Mafia’s “Half On a Sack.” Seconds before the video comes to an end, Juicy J slides into the frame, proudly rapping along to his famous hip-hop group’s fan-favourite track.

Read More: Tory Lanez Sentencing: Canadian Will Serve 10 Years In Prison For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion and Juicy J Link Up for “Half on a Sack” TikTok Challenge

@theestallion

I actually won this trend 😂 #halfonasack #fyp

♬ Half On a Sack – Three 6 Mafia

“I actually won this trend 😂,” Thee Stallion declared in her caption. While many comments are commending her on actually getting her “Simon Says” collaborator to partake, others are busy drooling over the fashionista’s slim thick figure in her sheer, skin-tight outfit.

It’s been quite some time since we’ve heard new music from Megan Thee Stallion, which is perfectly understandable considering what she’s been through in the past few years. The Hot Girl Coach made it clear that she won’t be dropping anything until her mental health is back where she wants it to be. Still, her fans couldn’t help but get excited when the rumour mill suggested that she and Cardi B could be reuniting for the first time since “WAP” on an upcoming release. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B Collab Single Rumors Surface Online

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.