Megan Thee Stallion’s Full Victim Statement From Tory Lanez Sentencing Surfaces

Although Megan Thee Stallion didn’t attend Tory Lanez’s sentencing, she ensured that her feelings were made clear in court. The Canadian rapper was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion last week. Ahead of his sentencing, the judge received 76 letters of recommendation on Tory’s behalf including one from Iggy Azalea, who asked for a reasonable sentence that wouldn’t completely derail the Canadian rapper’s life. Then, there was the letter from Megan, who said that “his crime warrants the full weight of the law.”

Reporter Meghann Cuniff obtained the full statement from Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston artist explained that she hasn’t “experienced a single day of peace” since she was shot. “I have been tormented and terrorized in every degree by the defendant,” she wrote. “He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma. He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul,” she added.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement

“At first, he tried to deny the shooting ever happened. Then he attempted to place the blame on my former best friend. In his tantrum of lies, he’s blamed the system. Blamed the press.”



Here’s the full statement Megan @TheeStallion wrote for the judge who sentenced Tory Lanez: pic.twitter.com/205eHnetYe — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 18, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion continued to explain that Tory Lanez “lied to anyone that would listen and paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media.” She also cited music videos and songs that Tory released to “damage my character and continue his crusade.” “Mercy can only be granted to those who accept responsibility for their actions. But not once has the defendant taken accountability,” she continued.

While detailing Tory Lanez’s “tantrum of lies,” she said that he continued to place the blame on everyone but himself since his arrest in 2020. “Today I beg this court to send a message to every victim of domestic violence and fully hold the defendant accountable for his criminal conduct. This is a statement for all survivors that their lives matter and there is zero tolerance for the torture that accompanies violence,” she said. “His crime warrants the full weight of the law. Thank you, your honor,” she concluded. Read Megan Thee Stallion’s full victim statement above.

