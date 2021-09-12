victim statement
- CrimeMegan Thee Stallion's Full Victim Statement From Tory Lanez Sentencing Surfaces"I have been tormented and terrorized in every degree by the defendant" Megan Thee Stallion said in her victim statement to the judge.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureBlac Chyna’s Alleged Assault Victim Speaks Out: "Stop Doing Drugs Sis It's Not A Good Look"Chyna is in hot water...again.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeR. Kelly's Attorney Attempts To Disprove Victim Statement With MSG QuestionAn eighth accuser in R. Kelly's trial testified that she was locked in his studio for days before the singer raped her. By Aron A.