Megan Thee Stallion Remarks “F*ck All My Haters” During Outside Lands Performance

Megan Thee Stallion called out her haters during her performance at Outside Lands Festival on Sunday. Addressing the audience, she remarked that nothing she’s been through has broken her. The comments come after Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting her back in 2020.

“I just wanna say… Fuck all my haters!” Megan said on stage. “None of that shit you was doing or saying broke me.” She also thanked her fans her their loyal support in recent years. Despite Lanez’s guilty verdict, many voices in hip-hop have cast doubt on Megan’s version of events from the shooting. Drake even rapped, “This bitch lied about getting shots, but she still a stallion” on Her Loss.

Megan Thee Stallion Performs At Outside Lands

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 13: Megan Thee Stallion performs during the 2023 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 13, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

During his sentencing, Lanez apologized for the way he acted in the years since the incident. “That night I said some immature things, and let some secrets out. I revealed to them some secrets that I shouldn’t have and for that I apologize, but I can’t change that,” he said in court. Before concluding, he described Megan as his “friend,” and reflected on how they bonded over losing their mothers. “The victim in this case was my friend and she is still my friend even to this day, and we both lost mothers, we used to sit and drink together until we both were numb,” he said.

Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Haters

A few days later, he clarified on social media he was “in no way shape or form” apologizing for “the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of.” He explained: “I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do. I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious. Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”

