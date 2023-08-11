Tory Lanez Refuses To Apologize Amid 10-Year Prison Sentence

Tory Lanez broke his silence last night.

BYAlexander Cole
Tory Lanez Refuses To Apologize Amid 10-Year Prison Sentence

Tory Lanez is currently going to prison for 10 years following his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Overall, this is a case that many were paying attention to. Unfortunately, there were quite a few people who tried to doubt Meg and her story. However, with Tory’s conviction, at least a few minds have been changed. As for Lanez, however, he is currently being roasted online for his hubris before and during the trial.

Last night, Lanez decided to speak out on his sentence for the very first time. As you can tell, he isn’t exactly in the mood to apologize. In his eyes, there still isn’t a shooting to apologize for. “I have never let a hard time intimidate me,” Tory started. “I will never never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will. This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved. That’s it.”

Read More: Iggy Azalea Hired Tory Lanez As Executive Producer On Her Next Album, Her Letter Says

Tory Lanez Speaks

He continued his statement by saying that he knows a lot about adversity and that he will not let this deter him. “In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of,” he revealed. “I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do. I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious. Tough times don’t last, tough people do. To my family, friends and umbrellas thank you for your continued support. See you soon.”

As you can imagine, his fans are loving this mentality. However, others are disturbed by the lack of accountability. It’s yet another chapter in a story that has dominated the hip-hop world. Let us know what you think of his statement, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: Mario Receives Backlash For Allegedly Writing Letter To Judge In Support Of Tory Lanez

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.