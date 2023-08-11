Tory Lanez Refuses To Apologize Amid 10-Year Prison Sentence

Tory Lanez is currently going to prison for 10 years following his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Overall, this is a case that many were paying attention to. Unfortunately, there were quite a few people who tried to doubt Meg and her story. However, with Tory’s conviction, at least a few minds have been changed. As for Lanez, however, he is currently being roasted online for his hubris before and during the trial.

Last night, Lanez decided to speak out on his sentence for the very first time. As you can tell, he isn’t exactly in the mood to apologize. In his eyes, there still isn’t a shooting to apologize for. “I have never let a hard time intimidate me,” Tory started. “I will never never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will. This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved. That’s it.”

Tory Lanez Speaks

He continued his statement by saying that he knows a lot about adversity and that he will not let this deter him. “In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of,” he revealed. “I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do. I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious. Tough times don’t last, tough people do. To my family, friends and umbrellas thank you for your continued support. See you soon.”

As you can imagine, his fans are loving this mentality. However, others are disturbed by the lack of accountability. It’s yet another chapter in a story that has dominated the hip-hop world. Let us know what you think of his statement, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

