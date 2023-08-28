Megan Thee Stallion’s New IG Post Is Filled With Real Hot Girl S**t: Photos

If you’re looking for advice on anything hot girl, the obvious person to turn to is Megan Thee Stallion. The Southern starlet has cemented herself as the Coach of Thee Hotties. She’s constantly putting her social media followers on game as to how they can be more like her. Her IG page has mostly been full of tasty kitchen tutorials for the past few weeks. However, on Monday (August 28), Meg gave us a look at some of the highlights from her camera roll in a new photo dump.

Her post kicked off with another look at the skin-tight jumpsuit she wore out to dinner the other night. While kicking it with friends, she joined forces with Juicy J to do the “Half On a Sack” TikTok challenge together amid celebrations for her first night out since Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Thee Stallion also reminded us multiple times that she’s been working hard on her body-ody-ody in the gym lately, flaunting her figure from various angles in some salacious outfits.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Dons Sheer, Skin-Tight Jumpsuit To Film TikTok With Juicy J: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion Reminds Us She’s Still Got It

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Mid-way through today’s carousel the “Big Ole Freak” hitmaker shared how she’s soaking up the last few weeks of summer sunshine in style. Thee Stallion is eating just as good as she looks too. She included a snap of her vibrantly coloured dinner plate with cucumber, tomatoes, rice, avocado, and salmon. While she didn’t provide any confirmation to the rumours or updates on music, it’s been said that the multi-talent is working on another joint single with Cardi B, which we’re looking forward to hearing if the gossip is true.

Awaiting Lanez’s sentencing after he was found guilty last December has been undeniably traumatizing for Megan Thee Stallion. Earlier this month, the rap diva’s full victim statement surfaced online. It gave us some insight into how she’s been healing from all the turmoil. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion’s Full Victim Statement From Tory Lanez Sentencing Surfaces

[Via]